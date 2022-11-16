‘Super Eagles to beat Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-0’ – Nigeria ambassador Kefas

Nigeria’s ambassador to Portugal Alex Kefas has predicted the Super Eagles will beat Portugal 2-0 in their international friendly on Thursday.

Nigeria are in Portugal for friendly meeting

Super Eagles are without Victor Osimhen

Kefas confident of Nigeria victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Kefas visited the Nigerian squad in camp and made the prediction ahead of the friendly match that will be played in Lisbon. Kefas is impressed with the players selected for the match and feels it is a strong side to take on and beat the Selecao.

Portugal are expected to field a strong starting XI against the West Africans as this is their last match before going to Qatar for the World Cup finals, although Cristiano Ronaldo missed training on Wednesday.

WHATS HAS BEEN SAID: "I’m happy to see a very powerful squad," Kefas told NFF TV during a visit to the team camp, as per Soccernet.

"I have seen the list earlier so I went through the list one after the other I was so impressed that this is a very powerful squad and I’m sure you are going to win this match.

"I told the Portuguese ambassador that Nigeria will win 2-0, so I am confident we will do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Kefas is hopeful of a win on Thursday, the Super Eagles will play without their dependable goal machine, Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli star got a knock that consequently ruled him out of the November friendly, and coach Jose Peseiro had to call up Cyriel Dessers to fill the void.

Osimhen has been in good goalscoring form for the Serie A club since he returned from an injury setback.

He is the top scorer with nine goals from 11 games and has also registered two assists.

The forward was not available for Nigeria’s previous friendly against Algeria as he was nursing an injury as well. Apart from Osihen, Olisah Ndah was also ruled out, and Chidozie Awaziem was summoned.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA: The friendly against the European nation serves to help sharpen them ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A doubleheader against Guinea Bissau has been lined up for the former African champions in March.

After the Nigeria friendly, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will head to Qatar for their World Cup campaign.

They are scheduled to begin the campaign with a match against Ghana’s Black Stars on November 24.