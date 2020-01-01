Super Eagles' Instagram hacked ahead of 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers draw

The three-time African champions have been dealt a blow after their social media account was breached on Tuesday

Nigeria's Super Eagles have suffered an Instagram hack just before they learn their fate for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The breach came as a shock to the three-time African champions who have over 230,000 followers on the social media platform.

Tuesday's hack saw all of the Super Eagles' content deleted and replaced with pictures from an unknown stylist and influencer based in Istanbul, Turkey.

For Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Nigeria are in Pot 1 alongside some of the continent's heavyweights and will be hoping for a favourable outcome as they aim to make their seventh World Cup appearance in Qatar 2022.