WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles played Algeria's Chan team on Saturday and played to a 2-2 draw in Constantine. The test match was used by the home team to prepare for the biennial competition that is scheduled for January 8-21, 2023.

Just like Algeria, the West African nation failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it is using the friendly game to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for next year.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was really an amazing outing for me and collectively as a team; I feel this is a very good test game for us," Godwin told NFF TV.

"The coach said every game is like a World Cup final; we have to win every game, we have to have the mentality of winning. We have to have the ambition to win so that is what we went into the pitch with, which is the mindset of winning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria failed to qualify for the prestigious competition after falling to their bitter regional rivals Ghana in the playoffs. In the first leg of the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers, the teams played to a goalless draw in Kumasi.

In the second leg, they drew 1-1 - Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored for the Black Stars before William Troost-Ekong equalised, but Otto Addo's team qualified on the away goal rule.

DID YOU KNOW? Nigeria have not beaten Algeria in their last three outings, losing twice and drawing once. Their last win over the North Africans was back in 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? On Tuesday, September 27, Peseiro's team will play the 2019 Afcon champions at Olympique Stadium in Oran. They will then play Portugal in November before back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, home and away.