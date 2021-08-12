Super Eagles, Black Stars, Bafana Bafana, Harambee Stars and Africa's new positions in Fifa World Rankings

The African nations experienced contrasting movements in the latest rankings released by the world football body

Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya have learned their August rankings together with the rest of the continent, released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

The quartet stayed motionless in May due to the quiet period during the month under review. However, that changed this time as they took part in international friendlies.

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles dropped from third to fifth in the continent, and to the 34th spot globally having accrued 1480 points.

It is understandable because the three-time African champions failed to win any of their three international games – losing twice and settling for a draw once.

For Bafana Bafana, who square up against Zimbabwe later this year as they commence their campaign to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, they garnered 12 points to move up to 12th in Africa and no. 73 in the world.

Charles Akonnor’s Black Stars – who failed to defeat Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco in their last two games remain in seventh place in Africa and 52nd in the world, having dropped four points.

The Harambee Stars will not be featuring at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, nonetheless, they still maintain in 23rd spot in Africa but 104th in the world.

Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 21st in the world with 1545 points, while Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles – who dropped two points – are now 28th globally and second in Africa after accruing 1515 points.

Sierra Leone and Eswatini did not take part in regional tournaments, yet they gained ground thanks to their positive friendly results. While the Leone Stars gained eight points to climb to 106th globally, Dominic Kunene's King's Shield accrued the same number of points to sit in 146th place.

Article continues below

For Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros, losing 4-0 to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on the last day of their Afcon qualifiers, are rated no. 38 in Africa and 133rd worldwide.

Globally, Belgium retained top spot despite bowing out of the European Championship quarter-finals. Eventual winners Italy moved up into the top five behind runners-up England.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola Men’s World Rankings will be published on 16 September 2021.