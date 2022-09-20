Super Eagles assistant coach Finidi George backs Moffi for goals against Algeria

The competition for starting berth in the attacking department is stiff owing to the absence of star forward Victor Osimhen

Nigeria assistant coach Finidi George has challenged Lorient striker Terem Moffi to prove he is the best to lead the team's attacking department in the friendly match against Algeria scheduled for September 27.

The Super Eagles are missing the services of their top striker Victor Osimhen who was injured while on duty for Napoli. Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq is also out - potentially for the remainder of the season.

Cyriel Dessers of Cremonese, Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and his compatriot from Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho are also battling for a starting berth.

"Moffi has to do what he has to do to make it into the starting team," Finidi told Punch Sports Extra as quoted by Pulse.

"Osimhen definitely, is the first choice; once he is back, he will take his place in the team but we have other players that are pushing him but Osimhen is always Osimhen.

"There are other players that have other qualities that can make up for his absence, so we will see how it goes."

Moffi has been a hit for his club and has so far managed to score six goals in eight Ligue 1 matches. He is placed third on the top scorers' chart, with PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading with eight and seven goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro has been dealt more injury setbacks as their outing against the 2019 African champions draws closer. Captain Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, and Dennis Emmanuel have been declared unavailable for the upcoming international friendlies owing to injuries.

Godwin Saviour and Ebube Duru have been selected respectively in the absences of the aforementioned trio. Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru had also asked to be excluded.

Eighteen players are already in camp as of Tuesday morning. They are Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelvin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Dessers and Moffi.