Sunil Chhetri: The focus is to get fitter and be ready when ISL begins

The forward accepts that staying in a bio-bubble has not been easy for players...

The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will throw up a lot of challenges to the players. The entire season will be held in Goa with the players and staff required to stay in a bio-bubble.

Pre-season training has also been hampered by quarantining protocols for incoming players. Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri acknowledges the challenges the bio-bubble has thrown up and says the focus is to get fit when the season starts on November 20.

"The focus is now to get fitter and be ready for the season," stated the India international during an online interaction.

More teams

"There are quite a few challenges in this season. We will not be able to play at the Kanteerava. That is a huge disappointment. Our fans travel wherever we play. Not having them will be a big miss. Moreover, staying in a bubble is not easy but it is needed. The bubble (rules) is very strict. But it's a small price to pay to play a tournament. Not many people enjoy the benefits that we do. From a larger perspective, it is great what we are doing. Although, staying five months in a bubble will not be easy. We will try our best to adhere to all rules."

However, Chhetri is grateful that the ISL season is going ahead despite the impact of Covid-19 across the country.

"In a country where people are fighting for fundamental things. we are being allowed to play a tournament. It is a huge thing for us. But it has been two weeks now. With each passing day, things are going to be more difficult. I urge all Indian players to be resilient and be sensible. Some day someone will feel weak and as a team, we have to pull him up. Our staff is very supportive. We are a very closely-knit family. That is very pivotal for survival."

The 36-year-old feels that it would have been better if the teams had more time to prepare and informed that Bengaluru is yet to start training as a team.

"We have got four foreigners who are training with the team. But we are still waiting for the remaining three. If we had got two more weeks it would have been better. But it's the same for all teams. In about 16 days we start our first game. Yet we have not started to train with the full team. Eventually, when we start training as a whole team I hope we don't get major injuries. We have to look after that."

Chhetri also feels that winning the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) is more important as it ensures an AFC Champions League group stage berth. FC Goa will be representing India in the AFC Champions League this time around after winning the league stage last season.

"I can say for our team. It is a 'yes'. When you play 18 rounds and you become champions it means something. FC Goa were deserving winners of the league stage. We have been speaking about this for more than three years. Now this time there will be 20 rounds. So after 20 rounds, whoever wins should be the champions of India. The AFC Champions League spot is definitely a huge motivation for us. We really want to win the league stage and grab that AFC spot,"

However, Chhetri is focused on taking it one step at a time.

"Every club wants to win a trophy. But when you start a season you don't think about let's go and win a trophy. It's more about being a better team. But at the same time, we want to and aspire to win trophies. (Right now), it is better to take game by game. ," explained the player.

He has been one of the prolific strikers over the years in ISL and has scored in decisive moments for Bengaluru. In the previous campaign, he was not only the top-scorer for the former ISL champions but was the leading Indian goal-getter.

Chhetri feels that the addition of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is a big bonus for ISL and it will only make the tournament more competitive.

"Mohun Bagan and East Bengal coming in is a huge thing. I have been in Indian football for 19 years. The clubs are monumental in stature. It is a huge thing for them to play in ISL. It will be very competitive with the addition of those two teams. It is a shame that their fans will not be there in the stadium. But I am sure that they will make themselves heard.

"As far as home advantage is concerned I think this edition will be a level playing field for all teams. Goa might have an advantage but they are not going to have their fans. So again it will be a level playing field for all clubs. The coach has got all he wanted. The onus is now on us to remain fit and give him the whole squad to choose from. This year it is going to be more important than ever. We are going to need every one of them. We have to steer clear of injuries and if we do so we have a good chance," he said.