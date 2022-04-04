Coach Sunday Oliseh has been linked with a return to the Nigeria national team six years after leaving the post.

The former midfielder was appointed as a permanent replacement for Stephen Keshi in 2016, but he stepped down having accused the Nigerian Football Federation of a breach of contract.

Oliseh endured a turbulent spell as coach in which his decision to strip Vincent Enyeama of the captaincy prompted the goalkeeper to leave the national team camp that October.

Following the sacking of the Augustine Eguavoen-led technical crew due to their failure to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, unconfirmed news has it that the sports ministry wants the ex-Ajax and Juventus star back as head coach.

Regardless, fans across the African continent have taken to social media - with many not backing the claim.

Sunday Oliseh ... A no nonsense football administrator is best for Super Eagles. — Gbenga Qassim Eyinfunjowo (@AgentGbenga) April 4, 2022

I prefer Sunday Oliseh to any European backwater gaffer for the Super Eagles. — Mmenyeneabasi Akpan (@MmenyeneSF) April 4, 2022

I'll definitely take Oliseh as our national team coach. Cerebral and truly knows his onions. He's arguably the most qualified Nigerian to handle the @NGSuperEagles at the moment. I just hope this is a true story — Waju Akin-Emmanuels (@meetthedynamo) April 4, 2022

I will support a Sunday Oliseh return to the national team. He won't take nonsense from the NFF. Their influence is one of the major problems we have.. — Paul Edokpayi (@NigerianWave) April 4, 2022

The enemies of progress have started the hatched job against Sunday Oliseh. None of them have been able to tell us what he did wrong aside the usual he is “arrogant”. Our game Philosophy improved under him and I could remember the friendly against Cameroon. We tore them apart! — akorede.eth (@Kayloaded1) April 4, 2022

NFF should give @SundayOOliseh a long term contract and be patient with him. Allow him to build a super eagles team thesame way Cisse built the Senegalese team. There is no quick fix to this problem. Hope Oliseh too can handle things more calmly now — Remi (@Ceorhemz) April 4, 2022

Sunday Oliseh is not a local coach. He is based in Belgium and has coached in Europe. Local coaches are coaches based in Nigeria. It has nothing to do with skin colour or nationality. https://t.co/fko3ABf83O — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) April 4, 2022

However, fans are against the buzz, judging by how Oliseh's first spell ended.

If Oliseh get Super Eagles job, man will retire a lot of players in the team. — MR OLAWALE QUADRY 🥇 (@QualityQuadry) April 4, 2022

My only issue with Oliseh as a coach is he's too volatile, as he's been the center around one too many controversies in his short coaching career. — C7# (@Supereaglescomp) April 4, 2022

Sunday Oliseh returning to his Ex has got to be shocker to me.



That's a toxic relationship nobody wants right now.



If true. — Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) April 4, 2022

The same Sunday Oliseh that vowed never accept the Super Eagles job ???



Lol — MR GERMAN𓃵 (@oluwafemigerman) April 4, 2022

Oliseh in my opinion didn't last a period sufficient enough for a critical assessment in his one stint as Eagles Coach but one thing i know is he will have problems working under a man like Amaju Pinnick.Forget that smiley face you see on TV, Oliseh is a very stubborn person. — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) April 4, 2022

Rumors around Sunday Oliseh been contacted to be named the next Super Eagles Head Coach.



I want to believe this is a just a rumor, cos i wanna ask NFF this simple question.



“Why was he sacked, & now been considered to be brought back? #Nigeria — 🇳🇬DUCE🗣 (@Mazi_Duce07) April 4, 2022

Another disaster. Oliseh is not even better than Eguavon and Amunike. Above all, very arrogant. This is not good for our football. https://t.co/ptR4qWiH3R — mbah mbah (@MMbah001) April 4, 2022

Did I just hear the name of Sunday Oliseh as the Next Super Eagles head coach.



His first term did not end well and it nearly destroyed the team as a whole.



Whatever the sports ministry are planning now, They should all stop it



I'm done with Eagles class of 94 — Emmanuel Chinedu (@Emerson68627759) April 4, 2022

If Sunday Oliseh were that good him for don get job else where.



We don't want jobless coaches in the Super Eagles again. That nonsense must stop.



Oliseh reign in the Super Eagles almost destroy the team. I remember what happen between him and Vincent Enyeama then. — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) April 4, 2022

I really don't want Sunday Oliseh to return as coach of the Super Eagles.



I don't care how good he has gotten. He abandoned us and vowed not to return. He should stay out! — Bayo Psalm Adeoye (@BayoPsalm) April 4, 2022

Sunday Oliseh ke

Omo Super Eagles dey play with my emotions — Atinuke Esan (@SucreMamito124) April 4, 2022

With Nigeria’s poor performance at Afcon 2021 and failure to qualify for Qatar 2022, will Oliseh inspire Nigeria to win laurels? Let us know in the comments.