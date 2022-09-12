Sulemana scores brilliant season opener as Rennes run riot against Auxerre

Kamaldeen Sulemana opened his season account with a beautifully taken effort as Rennes defeated AJ Auxerre 5-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Ghana international put Les Rennais ahead with only three minutes played when he cut in from the left before curling in a right-footed low effort past Benoit Costil for a 1-0 lead at half-time. His effort opened the floodgates as Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier, Flavien Tait and Matthis Abline also found the back of the net at Roazhon Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Sulemana's first goal of the season from seven appearances in the top-flight. He has featured in every one of those matches, accumulated 213 minutes of playtime, started in two and came in as a substitute on five occasions. In last season's National 3, Sulemana played in one game for Rennes II before moving to the first team in July 2021.

ALL EYES ON: Sulemana's display was great news for Ghana as they step up preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Sulemana will hope to carry his form into the Ghana friendly matches against Brazil on September 23 and Nicaragua on September 27 during the Fifa international break.

THE VERDICT: Sulemana finally got his name on the goalscorer’s sheet in the French elite division, and it was worth the wait. His impressive display, which also saw him chip in with an assist, has left Ghanaian supporters believing they can go to Qatar and bring the World Cup trophy home as per the few messages sampled from Twitter.

WHAT NEXT FOR RENNES? The Les Rennais, who are sitting sixth on the 20-team table with 11 points from seven outings, will turn their focus to the Europa League where they are set to take on Fenerbahce in their second Group B fixture at Roazhon Park on Thursday. Rennes kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against AEK Larnaca. They will return to league action with a game against Olympique de Marseille at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.