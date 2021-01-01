'Such bad technique & ability!' – Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain baffled by Robertson's rise to world's best left-back

The defender has been a key player in the Reds success in recent years - even if his team-mate thinks his touch is atrocious

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has named Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson the best left-back in the world, although the midfielder jokingly added that he doesn't know how the Scotland captain has managed to earn that title due to having dreadful technique and footballing ability.

Robertson arrived at Anfield in 2017 from Hull City for what now looks like a bargain fee of £8 million, quickly establishing himself as first-choice under Jurgen Klopp as the Reds once again established themselves as a major force in European football.

The 26-year-old's seemingly endless energy has helped Liverpool to a Champions League and Premier League title during his time at the club, with many of the opinion that there is no one currently active in the game that is better at left-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain somewhat begrudgingly agrees with the general consensus, but couldn't resist having a dig at Robertson as being a poor technician on the ball.

“I'm saying he's up there,” he said of the Scot in a Q&A with Sky Sports. “And honestly, for a man with such bad technique and footballing ability I don't know how it's possible.

“I've played against him a good few times and it's horrible. With his touch and everything... I don't know – he makes it work for him.”

Robertson himself humbly declined the title of world's greatest, however, and threw out the names of some contemporaries that he feels are amongst the best in their position.

“There's quite a few good ones this season in the Premier League in particular I think. Ben Chilwell, [Bayern Munich's] Alphonso Davies of course – he's taken it to a new level. [Barcelona's] Jordi Alba was somebody who I looked up to when I was younger,” Robertson said.

“Alaba was somebody [I looked up to], [but] he's more moved into centre-back now. [Kieran] Tierney at Arsenal, fellow Scotsman.”

If asked to name the most iconic left-back of all time, fans of the beautiful game would almost certainly pin Brazil legend Roberto Carlos at the top of the list – and Robertson is no different, revealing his absolute joy when the former Selecao star tapped him up in a previous Q&A.

“That was the best moment of my career,” he said. “Hands down, best moment of my career. I've won the Champions League, I've won the Premier League... when I seen Roberto Carlos – nah. That was me.”