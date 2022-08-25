'Stupendous!' - Diaz claims 'special connection' with Salah as Liverpool look to star forwards for inspiration

Luis Diaz has claimed that he is still coming to terms with the fact that Mohamed Salah is one of his team-mates at Liverpool.

Diaz has excelled for Liverpool since January arrival

He shares 'special connection' with Salah

They have started 16 games together for the Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Since making a big-money switch to Anfield at the turn of the year, Diaz has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. One of the big reasons for his seamless transition is his relationship with his team-mate on the opposite wing, with whom he shares a unique bond.

WHAT HE SAID: "It's stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo," Diaz told Sky Sports. "I've seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments and I'd like to say I'm proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a team-mate of his. It's really something special.

"Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person. He's a great guy and there's a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Either Diaz or Salah have scored in each of Liverpool's three opening games of the season. Although, the wait goes on for Jurgen Klopp's side to pick up their first win of the campaign as they sit 16th in the Premier League with just two points.

DID YOU KNOW? Only Kai Havertz has made more off-ball runs than Diaz in the top flight so far this season. The Colombia international has made 103, bettered only by the Chelsea forward who was made 114.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAZ? For Diaz and his Liverpool team-mates, the visit of Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday provides the perfect opportunity for them to get their maiden win this season.