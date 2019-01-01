'Stuff does always seem to come out' - Chilwell unconcerned by England leaks

Details of the clash between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez emerged on Monday night, despite taking place during a private training session

England Defender Ben Chilwell, has admitted leaks are to be expected in modern football after the bust-up between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

The pair were involved in an altercation on Monday which resulted in Sterling ultimately being dropped from the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro.

News of the incident quickly became common knowledge on Monday evening, leaving England manager Gareth Southgate with little option but to speak publicly about the training ground row.

Details of the clash initially appeared in the media shortly before England released an official statement, while specifics about the nature of the confrontation have since continued to emerge.

Chilwell has claimed there is no reason to be concerned that the story found its way into the press and claims it is a regular event in professional football, although he admits it is key to have the ‘full trust’ of all players and staff.

"We're a very tight squad but it's not just the team in there," the full-back said in Tuesday’s press conference. “There are a lot of people who work at the [St George's Park Hilton] hotel involved as well.

"It's not just an England team thing, it happens in club football as well. Stuff does always seem to come out.

"As long as we have full trust that the stuff that needs to stay confidential between the team does then we're happy.”

Speaking in the same press conference, Southgate also said he is wished the incident had remained behind closed doors.

"There seems to be all sort of information being passed from so many different areas," he told reporters.

"This is a consequence of the England football team at the moment. That is a very difficult situation and something we have to think about getting forward.

During the World Cup, an apparent England team sheet was leaked ahead of the group game against Panama, after assistant coach Steve Holland was photographed during an open training session with notes referring to a possible line-up.

At the time, Southgate was not hugely concerned by the information on the notes, although he did suggest the decision to publish the photograph was potentially to his team's detriment.

"It doesn't bother me in the slightest," he said in Nizhny Novgorod. "There's a squad of 23 names on the sheet, the next sheet has different players in different positions because we swap people in and swap people out.

"For me, no drama, but obviously any time, if we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team, is a disadvantage to us. So, of course, our media has to decide whether they want to help the team or not. But, given that was just a squad list, it doesn't make any difference really."