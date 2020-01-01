Struggling Tooro United forfeit more points against Kyetume FC

The troubled club have been punished again by the Fufa committee after they fielded an ineligible player in a league match

Troubled Tooro United have lost more points against Kyetume FC for fielding an ineligible player during their Uganda Premier League match.

According to Kawowo Sports, the club fielded James Kasibante in the 1-1 draw at Kyetume on January 15 with the Fufa Disciplinary Committee confirming the player had no licence.

“Circumstances of the case It was stated in the referee’s report of SUPL match between Kyetume FC Vs Tooro United played on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Mighty Arena-Jinja, that Tooro United FC among others fielded an ineligible player in the names of Kasibante James…” read part of the statement from the Fufa Disciplinary Committee Panel.

“The allegation was premised on the fact the aforementioned player had no licence for the match thus making him ineligible to play against Kyetume on the abovementioned match day.

“Legal framework Article 26(3) of the Fufa Competitions rules establishes, “A player(s) whose license cannot be presented by club officials at the time of inspection, shall be ineligible to play in the respective Fufa Competition Match.

Article continues below

“The CDP finds that; 1. Tooro United FC fielded Kasibante James against Kyetume on January 15, 2020. 2. Kasibante James was registered and issued with a licence by Fufa on January 17, 2020, at 4:00 pm 3. Kasibante James was ineligible to play the match against Kyetume FC on 15th January 2020.”

Tooro United have now suffered twice this season, having dished out points to Onduparaka FC after they failed to produce players’ licenses.

They are currently languishing at the bottom of the 16-team with 14 points while Kyetume have jumped to 13th after being awarded the two additional points.