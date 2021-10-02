'Struggling to be decisive' - Chelsea boss Tuchel on Ziyech absence

The Morocco playmaker has only made two league appearances so far this season

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel suggested Hakim Ziyech might have lost a bit of belief and confidence after he missed their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Ziyech was an unused substitute as goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell powered the hosts back to winning ways after last weekend's loss to Manchester City.

The Morocco international and Kai Havertz were not involved at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Tuchel has defended his decision.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape," the German coach was quoted by Football London.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"Hakim was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup, Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

Ziyech has made six appearances across all competitions in this campaign, with two of them in the Premier League.

Tuchel added that his decisions are based on getting maximum points in every match.

"We need to win games and today was a day that we needed a bit of a mix of players who are used to our style with quick decisions because we knew about Southampton's pressing," he said.

"And on the other hand, we wanted other players who maybe don't feel the pressure so much and maybe don't have the same high expectations of themselves and also from us the expectations are also very high for Kai, Timo, Hakim.

"That's not because we want to overwhelm them but because we know what they can deliver and we want to have it. At a club like Chelsea, you need to be sharp every three days and fight for your place. This is what is going on."