Struggling Kyetume part ways with Isabirye after six matches in charge

The Ugandan outfit has once again made changes to their technical bench with veteran Jackson Mayanja taking over as coach

Ugandan Premier League side Kyetume FC have fired their coach Alex Isabirye Musongola after only six matches in charge.

The struggling club appointed Isabirye on March 2, 2021, to replace Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, who was shown the exit door owing to a series of poor results in the top tier.

But after only six matches in charge, which saw Isabirye picking up no wins, the club has once again confirmed changes to their technical bench, with former technical director Jackson Mayanja being appointed to handle the side, replacing Isabirye, who was working on an interim basis.

“After Just six games, the interim coach Alex Isabirye Musongola has parted ways with the club and the former Technical Director Jackson Mayanja has been appointed and given the managerial role to see the club out of the red zone,” Kyetume confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Isa Lumu is going to remain as the goalkeeper coach and Jimmy Kintu Mwera as the assistant coach.”

Isabirye had only overseen six matches, where he failed to win a single match, picking up one draw, and losing five matches.

Mayanja has already taken over the reins and was in charge of the team as they battled to a 0-0 draw against Express FC in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup on April 6.

Isabirye has left Kyetume lying 14th on the 16-team table after they have collected 12 points from 16 matches. Kyetume have only managed to win two matches, losing six, and drawing eight.

On firing Mbabazi on March 2, the club stated in a letter signed by CEO Emmanuel Musinguzi. “This letter constitutes a notice that Kyetume has terminated the employment agreement of their head coach pursuant to Section 8.2 of the Agreement.

“The performance of the team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action after discussions with the board, a decision was made to relieve the head coach of his duties as the coach of Kyetume.

Article continues below

“The club looks towards making this notice formal as per section 8.4 of the employment contract, the club appoints coach Alex Isabirye as the caretaker coach.

“We could like to thank Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and his coaching staff for his time and commitment towards Kyetume, and the club wishes him the best in the future.”

Kyetume will now face Express in the return leg in the domestic cup at Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday, April 10.