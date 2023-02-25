Strasbourg board CONFIRM meeting with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly but play down takeover talk

Strasbourg confirmed talks with Todd Boehly have taken place over a "friendly meal" but nothing concrete has been put in place yet.

Boehly met with Strasbourg board

Talks of a full takeover "premature"

Keller taking time to find investment

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports emerged yesterday that Boehly was on the hunt for another football club to add to his portfolio with Strasbourg, who sit 15th in Ligue 1, the target. BFM Alcace have been told that talks between the two parties have indeed taken place but talks of a full takeover, something that Boehly is said to want, remain off the table for now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French outfit are described as "financially stable" and the plan for Boehly is to raise their profile and financial stature by loaning players out to the Ligue 1 side initially. This is the first time that Boehly and his partners have shown interest in other clubs than Chelsea since their takeover last year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to an unnamed executive at Strasbourg in the report, a "friendly meal" took place between everyone involved but mentioned it was a "non-event," stating that Strasbourg president Marc Keller is taking his time to find potential new investors. There's no pressure on Keller to do just that as it's claimed there are no signs of a financial emergency at the club at the moment.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BOEHLY? It's clear that the American businessman wants Strasbourg and while talks will take some time to truly come to fruition, fans of the Premier League know that the Chelsea owner has the funds to get whatever he wants. It would be a shock to no one if Boehly adds the French side to his collection.