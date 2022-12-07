'He can still improve' - Giroud fires England Mbappe warning ahead of World Cup quarter-final clash

Olivier Giroud has warned England that there is still more to come from Kylian Mbappe ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

Giroud gushes over Mbappe

Warns England of improving abilities

Two sides meet on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud spoke to media ahead of Les Bleus' mammoth last-eight tie with England on December 10, discussing the qualities of his teammate Mbappe, who has lit up the World Cup so far and stole the show in Qatar.

WHAT HE SAID: Giroud stated: “Kylian is one of the best players I have played with. He is amazing, which is scary because he can still improve. His game, he’s very efficient. From the beginning of the competition he has been crucial for us."

He added, continuing his praise of the 23-year-old: "He is very decisive. He is the best striker I have played with. We have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it is going to come soon. I know my records will be broken by him. He is unbelievable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe already has five goals and two assists to his name in Qatar and finished off Poland with a sensational brace in the last 16. That takes him to nine total World Cup goals and counting, including one scored in the 2018 final, which is currently more than Lionel Messi has in his career.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The illustrious Paris Saint-Germain forward will be looking to put in yet another Player of the Match display in order to help Les Bleus over the line in what should be their biggest test to date in Qatar.