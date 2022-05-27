After more than two decades spent outside of the Premier League, those at the City Ground are daring to dream once more under a Welsh coach

The role of Nottingham Forest manager can be a rather thankless one at times, with the shadow of Brian Clough looming large over anybody who dares to step through the doors and set up residence in the City Ground dugout.

For many, the weight of expectation on Trentside has proved too much – with the Reds rattling through bosses at an alarming rate – but Steve Cooper has embraced the past, present and future to allow dreams of a potential Premier League return to form for a success-starved fan base.

The affable Welshman has been warmly embraced into the hearts of Forest supporters everywhere, with it coming as no surprise to find that he is often loudly serenaded with his own personal chant. What is that song and how can you get involved? GOAL is on hand to deliver all of the information you need.

What are the lyrics to the Steve Cooper ‘he hates the Leicester, he hates the Derby’ chant?

The song, which has been sung in various guises by the Forest faithful, goes:

Stevie Cooper, Stevie Cooper

He hates the Leicester, he hates the Derby

Forest are magic!

Stevie Cooper, Stevie Cooper

He hates the Leicester, he hates the Derby

Forest are magic!

(repeat)

Check out a video of Nottingham Forest fans singing the song below

What is the meaning of the chant?

The chant is a simple sing-chorus song, where fans sing Steve Cooper's name, followed by a declaration that he "hates" Forests rivals Leicester and Derby, concluded with a reminder that his team are "magic".

Why does Steve Cooper have his own chant at Nottingham Forest?

Cooper was appointed as Nottingham Forest manager on September 21, 2021 with the club rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

He had been out of work since severing ties with Swansea at the end of the 2020-21 campaign – a side that he led to the second tier play-offs in successive seasons.

It appeared unlikely when taking the reins at the City Ground that a hat-trick would be on the cards there, but a remarkable reversal in fortune has been overseen by a coach that is never anything but positive.

He has refused to stray from a ‘one game at a time’ mantra with Forest, with short-term goals delivering potentially long-term benefits.

On the back of the club’s worst start to a season in 108 years, Cooper delivered 26 wins, 10 draws and only eight defeats from his 44 games at the helm in all competitions during his first season.

Forest finished the 2021-22 season in fourth spot, having been in contention for automatic promotion at one point, and will grace the Championship play-off final on May 29 after edging out Sheffield United on penalties at the semi-final stage.