Stats show why Leicester City might need Daka alternative

Patson Daka produced a below-par outing as Leicester City were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Having failed to score in his last 12 matches for the Foxes in all competitions, the Zambia international was hoping to put an end to his goal drought against Eddie Howe’s men.

Nevertheless, he had little impact on the game as Brendan Rodgers’ side were silenced at St James’ Park.

The former RB Salzburg striker was on parade from start to finish but he failed to make any appreciable contribution during the game in which he was entrusted with the responsibility of helping the visitors get the goals.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target. He accounted for a disappointing 13 passes with a passing accuracy of 84.6 percent.

Offensively, he did not complete a single dribble, had zero key passes while he was caught in an offside position once by referee Jarred Gillett.

Also, he did not add any value to Leicester City defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

The Zambian was eventually subbed off for Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Following his impressive displays in Austria, the King Power Stadium giants signed him in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($32m) on a five-year contract.

With 68 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions at Red Bull Salzburg, his yield was fearsomely impressive, while 27 strikes in 28 top-flight appearances last season saw him both top the Bundesliga's goal charts and win the league's Player of the Season award.

The 23-year-old last found the net on February 17, 2022, as Leicester City subdued Randers 4-1 in Europe.

In a recent interview, manager Rodgers suggested that if the Zambian wanted to receive more time on the pitch, he should show for the ball.

“You know Patson by now, his strength is running in behind, it’s not coming to feet, even though that’s a part of his game he’s improving and developing at,” he told the media per Foxes of Leicester.

The reigning FA Cup champions are guests of Everton on April 20 and Daka would be hoping to rediscover his scoring form.