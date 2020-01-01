StarTimes' Nsubuga unhappy with Fufa's proposal to reduce UPL teams

The reforms fronted by the federation has led to opposition and support in almost equal measure as football stakeholders debate them

The StarTimes Vice-President, Brand and Marketing Manager East Africa Aldrine Nsubuga has added his voice to the raging debate surrounding the proposed changes to the Ugandan Premier League.

The StarTimes is the UPL's title sponsors and broadcasters. Nsubuga has stated the reforms may not achieve their goals at the end given the disparities between clubs.

“This is entirely wrong,” Nsubuga is quoted by Football256 as saying.

More teams

“Is Fufa saying that when they reduce the clubs to 12 the remaining ones will equal Vipers SC and KCCA FC in the organization?

“Brand value is about history, the more fans, the better infrastructure and administrative execution are what makes clubs professional. The objective is so wrong.”

The official, however, noted the draft proposals have not reached them adding the moment they will receive communication from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) that is the time they will reveal their official stand.

“As sponsors, we are not aware of any of these proposals because we have never received any kind of formal communication from our colleagues at Fufa,” continued Nsubuga.

“Maybe they [Fufa] are planning to send the communication and when they do, we shall make our position clear but as for now I doubt anyone at the top management is aware of the current situation.”

StarTimes have been sponsoring the UPL since 2018 after they signed with Fufa a partnership worth $7.2M for 10 years.

A few days ago, Fufa President Moses Magogo defended their proposal to reduce the number of Premier League clubs from 16 to 12.

“We expected the discontent. Every time we introduce changes in Fufa, we have always experienced this and there are a number of reasons,” Magogo told Fufa's official website.

“Humanity is resistant to change and everybody would want to remain in a state of comfort."