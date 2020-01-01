Ssimbwa: URA FC played above average and deserved to beat Bright Stars

The veteran tactician bemoans missing some of his key players after sharing the spoils in their first league match at home

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) coach Sam Ssimbwa has stated they deserved to win their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match against Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday.

The Taxmen were playing their first home match for the 2020-21 campaign at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje but could only manage a 0-0 draw against a very defensive Bright Stars side.

Ssimbwa, who has also coached Kenyan side Sofapaka, has now said his side played fairly well despite missing two of their key strikers, and that they deserved to get a better result than the draw.

More teams

“We played above average and to me, I think we should have taken the day because we created scoring chances, unfortunately, our main striker of the day Steven [Mukwala] didn’t do what he was supposed to do,” Ssimbwa told reporters after the match.

“I am worried that my team is not scoring goals, and you know my top two strikers are out because of Covid-19 and this time around we even changed the formation, playing two strikers but if I could bring [Chikongo] back, that is our striker, he can solve the problem for us, but I hope it won’t continue.”

On their next fixture against SC Villa on Saturday, Ssimbwa said: “We are going back to the drawing board, to rectify mistakes which have hindered us from winning the game today [Tuesday].

“We shall sharpen the strikers, we shall also sharpen the attacking midfielders to see that if [Mukwala] doesn’t click alone, they can also assist us to score, we shall also organise our defending because we made some mistakes which could have resulted into us losing the match.”

Article continues below

Against Bright Stars, Ssimbwa made three changes to the team that started in the season opener against Mbarara City which ended in a 1-1 draw, Brian Majwega, Hudu Mulikyi, and Mutyaba Julius replaced Galiwango Ashraf, Katongole Faruk, and skipper Kagimu Shafik, respectively.

In the entire match, URA could only manage two chances, one from Ivan Sserubiri in the first 10 minutes and another by Michael Birungi in the 36th minute which all went begging.

URA will have a chance to make things right when they play at home against SC Villa on Saturday.