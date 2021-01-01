Ssimbwa: URA FC must start winning run against Onduparaka FC

The veteran tactician calls on the Tax Collectors to forget about their cup exit and focus on winning their league tie against the Caterpillars

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has stated they have moved on from their domestic cup exit against Express FC and will now focus on a good run of results in the Ugandan Premier League, starting with Onduparaka FC on Friday.

After the disappointing exit from the Uganda Cup last Tuesday, the Tax Collectors will host Arua’s Caterpillars in their quest to maintain their five-match unbeaten run in the league at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

At the start of the season, URA’s target was to win a double, including the domestic cup, but after their exit when they lost to Express FC on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, Ssimbwa has now shifted his focus to win the league title and has urged his players to start a winning run against Onduparaka.

“We put the game against Express FC behind us and now focus on the league,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website.

"We need a good run of results and a win against Onduparaka will be a starting point.

“The players have recovered from the disappointment and now know our priority. I like the mentality I have seen in the training ground.”

The Tax Collectors have dominated this fixture with four wins out of eight but there have been three draws in the fixture, with the Caterpillars winning just a single game.

Furthermore, Onduparaka will travel to the Arena of Visions in poor unpleasant as the club has lost its last four games in a row, and they will be hoping for a result of some sorts in order to change the current state of affairs.

A win against Onduparaka will ensure that the Tax Collectors create a four-point lead at the top of the summit against the second-placed team and champions Vipers SC, who play rivals KCCA FC on Sunday.

Ssimbwa has been boosted with the return of Steven Mukwala, who is fully back with the team after coming on as a substitute against Express in the Uganda Cup game last Tuesday, but goalkeeper, Nafian Alionzi, Micheal Birungi, and Cromwel Rwothomio are still out due to injury.