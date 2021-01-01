Ssimbwa: URA FC must keep winning form going against SC Villa

The veteran tactician is keen for the Tax Collectors to keep their recent run of form going when they visit Bombo Military Grounds

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has stated he will be happy to see the team’s recent form continue when they face SC Villa in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Tax Collectors will travel to Luwero District to lock horns with the Jogoos at the Bombo Military Barracks Grounds on the back of two vital wins in the league – 2-0 against KCCA FC and 3-1 against BUL FC.

From the two wins, URA also clinched a double over the two sides and they will also be eyeing another double against Villa, having beaten them 2-1 in the first round fixture with goals from Benjamin Nyakoojo and Saidi Kyeyune.

Ahead of the match, Ssimbwa believes his charges have been playing with a lot of confidence and he will be delighted to see them keep the winning run going in the top-flight.

“The boys have been playing with a lot of confidence and myself and the technical team will be happy to see the form continue,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website.

“SC Villa will be tough to play against but we shall give all we have to in order to win the game.”

This will be URA’s second visit to the same venue this season with the first being against UPDF FC in a game they won 1-0 thanks to a Steven Mukwala volley, and the Tax Collectors are yet to lose a match at the ground in the four games played.

URA hosted Express and played out a goalless draw, won 2-1 against Proline FC, and drew 1-1 against Busoga United, and all these games were played in the 2019/2020 season.

With this impressive record at the Military Barracks grounds, URA will be hoping for more of the same and a continuation of the winning form that has seen them win three games in a row in all competitions.

SC Villa themselves will approach this game with confidence after their 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Express in the derby, and the Jogoos will be hoping for a better showing this time round to end a run of four matches without defeating URA.

Ssimbwa has received positive news with Ivan Sserubiri, who was pulled off with a knock against Mbarara City in the Uganda Cup, has passed a late fitness test and will be available for selection but he will miss the services of Moses Ssseruyidde, who was pulled off against KCCA, while Julius Mutyaba went off injured against BUL.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Nyakoojo has been cleared to return to the team and will be in line to face Villa which might mean Patrick Mbowa returns to midfield with the injury to Mutyaba.