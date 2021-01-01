Ssimbwa: URA FC must better good record against KCCA FC

The veteran tactician calls on the Tax Collectors to make sure they keep their good run against the Kasasiro Boys on Tuesday

Uganda Revenue Authority coach Sam Ssimbwa has challenged his players to make sure they better their good record against KCCA FC when the two sides clash in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors will welcome the Kasasiro Boys for the second-round match at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje with the home team enjoying a better record against their visitors as they have won three matches from the last five, with one ending in a draw and KCCA winning the other.

The results in the past five meetings also coincide with the time Ssimbwa took over as head coach at the club in 2018 and it’s at the backdrop of his dominance, that the veteran coach has urged his players to make sure they protect the good run against their rivals.

“We have a good record against them [KCCA] in recent years and our aim is to even better it,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website . I trust the boys know what to do and have the conviction.”

URA will be boosted with the first-round result which saw them beat KCCA 2-1 at home with the goals coming from Benjamin Nyakoojo and Shafik Kagimu but Ssimbwa has maintained they should expect a tough game.

“The first game we played against them was hard considering that we had to come from behind. KCCA has always been a strong team and we expect them to give us a run for our money,” Ssimbwa continued.

However, KCCA have looked impressive under the stewardship of their interim head coach Morley Byekwaso as they comfortably dispatched BUL FC 3-0 in their last league assignment and will be hoping for a better showing come Tuesday.

Ssimbwa has received a huge boost with news midfielder Hud Mulikyi is back training with the team and will be available for selection. While Nyakoojo Benjamin and Cromwel Rwtohomio who missed their Round of 32 Uganda Cup second leg clash against Mbarara City are also back to the squad.

Article continues below

Since 2012, there have been 17 meetings between the two sides, URA have managed six wins, five draws, KCCA have also registered six wins, however, URA have dominated the fixture in recent times especially in the last three years, winning three times and drawing just once.

Meanwhile, Ssimbwa has lost only once against KCCA since he joined URA in 2018 and that was in his first season with the club with the league game ending 1-0 in favour of the Kasasiro Boys.

The game will no doubt have a huge bearing on the title hopes of both teams especially for the fact URA is just six points ahead of KCCA in second position after amassing 36 points (joint top with leaders Vipers SC) while the Kasasiro Boys are lying fourth with 30 points.