Ssimbwa: URA FC have tough work to break down solid Express FC

The veteran Ugandan coach calls on his players to devise ways to unlock the Red Eagles when the two sides face off

URA FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has admitted they will face a tough game when they travel to confront Express FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Tax Collectors will travel to Wankulukuku to face the Red Eagles, who happen to be the only side to have beaten them in the first round of the top-tier.

Ahead of the second-round opener, Ssimbwa has openly claimed his players have their work cut out for them as they will have to devise a good strategy to deal with an Express side he described as solid and hard to break down.

“Express has shown us and the rest of the competitors how good a team they are,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website ahead of the game. “They play solid and are hard to break down, our front players have their work cut out for them.

“We also can’t disguise the fact they are the only team to beat this season. The game will be tough and our players equally need to toughen.”

URA will be hoping for a better result this time around considering that the reverse home fixture didn’t exactly go according to plan as they suffered a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a goal from George Senkaaba.

The defeat happened back in February and one could say it was indeed a blessing in disguise because the tax collectors have since managed to arrest some consistency and put together a nine-game unbeaten run, have won eight, and drawn only once against Wakiso Giants.

Coach Ssimbwa will be happy to welcome back Julius Mutyaba after missing out on 10 games while Mbowa Patrick who is serving a suspension will not feature in this game after accumulating yellow cards.

Article continues below

All the other players are available for selection apart from Jackson Nunda and Hudu Mulikyi who are nursing injuries.

This will be the eighteenth meeting between the two sides since 2012 and URA have won more games in the 17 times the two clubs have met.

URA has won seven times and drawn seven times. Express have won just three times. The Tax Collectors made it four points out of a possible six points against Express in the just concluded 2019/2020 season.