Ssimbwa: URA FC have chance to make it right vs Mbarara City

The veteran tactician maintains the Tax Collectors’ main target is to win silverware as they travel for the return leg at Kakyeeka

URA FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has admitted he was left gutted after his side failed to beat Mbarara City in the Round of 32 first leg clash in the Uganda Cup on Tuesday.

The two sides played out to a 0-0 draw at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Tuesday in a game where the Tax Collectors missed a number of chances to carry the day.

Ahead of the return leg at Kakyeeka Stadium in Mbarara City on Friday, coach Ssimbwa has said they have another chance to correct their mistakes and win the duel, conceding they might require some luck to advance to the Round of 16.

“We were disappointed by the result at home but the good news is that we have another game to correct our mistakes,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website.

“We shall also need some luck as well which I thought we lacked at home his week.”

URA will be looking to break the jinx and finally register their first win against the Ankole Lions in a competitive game but they will require a much-improved display against their opponents.

Mbarara themselves celebrated the draw the moment the referee blew his final whistle but what is clear is the result worked for them but with the away goals rule under operation in this fixture, the failure to score could come back to haunt them.

After the 0-0 draw, a disappointed Ssimbwa told the club’s official website: “Disappointing that we haven’t won the game but all isn’t lost. We will prepare for Friday and try everything in our power to progress to the next round.”

Coach Ssimbwa will miss the services of Nyakoojo Benjamin (right ankle injury), Mandela Ashraf (right ankle injury), and Cromwel Rwothomio (Malaria) while Jackson Nunda is still out as well with a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mbowa will be available after featuring in the first leg, since missing out on the Express game, Hud Mulikyi is back to the squad and made the trip to Mbarara while Nafian Aliozi is also available for selection after replacing Hannington Ssebwalunyo for the first time since his injury against UPDF FC.