Ssimbwa: URA FC don’t care about records after double win over BUL FC

The veteran Ugandan tactician insist he will not get carried away with the Tax Collectors’ double over BUL FC on Saturday

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa was left unfazed by the fact they had sealed a double against BUL FC for the first time in the Ugandan Premier League on Saturday.

The Tax Collectors continued with their good run in the top-flight at the Arena of Visions as goals from Brian Majwega, Kagimu Shafik and Cromwel Rwothomio ensured they won 3-1 at home and also did a league double against BUL for the first time since their inception into the top-flight league.

Despite the home and away record win, coach Ssimbwa, who came into the match after being named the best coach for the month of March, maintained the most important thing was for his team to win the fixture and not to seal a double over their opponents.

“We don’t want to get carried away with records,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website after the game. “They don’t mean a lot to us but perhaps to the fans, we want to win games. That’s all.

“There aren’t many better feelings in football than winning at home, even better, earning successive wins to climax a brilliant week.”

Ahead of the game, Ssimbwa made two changes to the squad that beat KCCA FC 2-0 with Ivan Sserubiri coming in for the injured Moses Sseruyidde and Cromwel Rwothomio for Dada Ibrahim.

The intention was clear from the team “go get that double”. URA had just completed their league double against KCCA and this, if done would prove to be another milestone in a season where records have become rampant for the team.

It took until the 10th minute for URA to create their first chance of the game with Kagimu setting up Steven Mukwala who forced the opposition goalkeeper to parry his chance out for a corner kick.

Brian Nkuubi came on for Julius Mutyaba who limped off the pitch injured in the 21st minute and the game would change at this instant as the Tax Collectors would take control of the proceedings from there on and the pressure did pay off in the 30th minute when Majwega brilliantly scored directly from a free-kick for the opener.

The joy was however short-lived as the visitors equalised in the game after just three minutes through Walter Ochora, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to bring the teams to level terms but Kagimu would get to relive the moment he had at the conclusion of the first half, this time, he made it count as he put URD forward again in the 57th minute.

Rwothomio eventually sealed the tie with the third on the day rebounding Kagimu’s shot which the goalkeeper missed.

URA will next face SC Villa in an away match at Bombo Military grounds stadium on Wednesday.