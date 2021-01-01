Ssimbwa: URA FC deserved to bounce back against Mbarara City

The veteran tactician is delighted to return to winning ways and also end a poor run against the Ankole Lions in the top-flight

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has stated his side exhibited a superb display and deserved to beat Mbarara City in their Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws by beating the Ankole Lions 2-0 with a goal in each half from Brian Majwega and Shafik Kagimu at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

The win was crucial for URA, first, it helped them to end a run of two draws without a win, second, it helped them to beat Mbarara in the league for the first time in six attempts, and third, it helped them to open up a four-point gap at the top of the 16-team league table.

Ssimbwa has now expressed his happiness at ending the poor run against the Ankole Lions and also his delight at bouncing back to winning ways after the two away draws against SC Villa and Bright Stars.

“We exhibited a very professional display against a team we normally struggle against,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website. “Am happy with how my team played but most importantly, returning to winning ways.”

On his part, man of the match Joachim Ojera told the same portal: “We are happy with the results and returning to winning ways after our two games away from home. I am happy to be Man of the Match as well and I promise to improve my game further.”

It was Majwega who put the Sam Ssimbwa-led side into the lead with only 10 minutes played after he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, sending Mbarara goalkeeper Steve Elungat in the wrong direction.

Article continues below

URA went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and after the start of the second half, they continued to pile pressure for more goals and it was no surprise when Kagimu made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, slotting home a pass from second-half substitute Ivan Sserubiri.

They could have been 3-0 up three minutes later as Joackiam Ojera whipped a superb ball into the danger zone but Ibrahim Dada’s header was deflected out by a Mbarara City defender for a fruitless corner kick.

The win enabled URA to stretch their total at the summit to 47 points, four more than second-placed Vipers SC, who have 43 points but with a game in hand, while Express FC are third with 40 points.