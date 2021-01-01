Ssimbwa: URA FC delighted to beat rivals and title contenders KCCA FC

The Ugandan tactician reveals his happiness at sealing a double over their rivals in the race for the 2020-21 league title

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has admitted they are happy to have managed to beat rivals and title contenders KCCA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors hosted their rivals at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje and they once again managed to come on top as they won the fixture 2-0, and hence seal a double over the Kasasiro Boys, as they had won the first round meeting at Lugogo Stadium 2-1.

After a goalless first half, the Tax Collectors opened the scoring in the 54th minute when Joackim Ojera rose highest to head home a cross from Cromwell Rwothomio and the second goal came in the 66th minute when captain Shafik Kagimu converted a Steven Mukwala cross.

Ssimbwa has explained his happiness after beating their rivals yet again and further said they could have won by a huge margin had they converted the chances they created.

“Of course the boys are happy and I am as well,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website after the game. “It is always a good feeling to beat a rival and a title contender. It is indeed a good feeling but after today, our focus will be on the next game.

“We played so well and created a lot of chances, we could have scored more than two goals but I'm also happy we kept a clean sheet."

On his part, Kagimu told the same portal: “It is always a good feeling to win against KCCA, but I would like to thank Allah for giving us this day and the win. My teammates put everything in this and am happy for this win. This is for all our fans.”

Since joining URA as head coach in 2018, Ssimbwa is yet to lose a game against KCCA and he set up with a 4-4-2 diamond formation in his approach to the game with four changes to the side that played away to Mbarara City in the Uganda Cup.

Hudu Mulikyi started his first game after returning from injury, Ashraf Mandela returned to the first team as well while Moses Sseruyidde and Joackiam Ojera were asked to support Mukwala Steven and Ibrahim Dada in the attack.

At the start of the game, URA made clear of their intention with constant attacks, the highlights being the Mukwala effort that was dutifully stopped by the opposition custodian and it was followed by a first-time shot by skipper Kagimu off an Ojera cross in the 10th minute but the effort drifted wide.

Ssimbwa made a change at half-time which saw Cromwel Rwothomio come on for Ibrahim Dada and in about the same period, Julius Mutyaba almost put the Tax Collectors ahead with a long-range shot that was pushed out for a corner kick by the opposition goalkeeper.

With this kind of excessive pressure, the visitors would soon give in as they so did in the 54th minute where Ojera beautifully headed home off a Majwega cross to send the URA fans in rupture and in the 66th minute Kagimu volleyed a Mukwala cross to find the back of the net for the second goal.