Ssimbwa: URA FC can go all the way and win the Uganda Cup

The former Sofapaka coach maintains the Taxmen have what it takes to clinch the domestic Cup this season

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) coach Sam Ssimbwa has sent a clear warning to rivals they will go all the way and lift the Uganda Cup.

The former Sofapaka tactician watched in happiness as his side beat Lugazi Municipal Council 4-0 at Mehta Stadium to progress to the Round of 32 on Friday.

Article continues below

It is a result which has left Ssimbwa believing they made a big statement they want to win the trophy.

“We have really enjoyed the team we played although they also gave us some hard time. My players played well and followed instructions,” Ssimbwa is quoted by New Vision.



“The good display is a result of the winning mentality we have had in the league. Defeating [Lugazi] shows we are serious and want to win this trophy.



“We shall do our best to ensure we win the trophy. We have more chances of winning it compared to the league.”

Strike Michael Birungi, Shafik Kagimu, Said Kyeyune, and Cromwell Rwothomio each had a goal as the tax collectors ran out victorious.



The Tax collectors who have won their three opening league games of the second round were returning to Mehta stadium were they previously hosted their home games.



Last season, URA was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Bright Stars following a 2-0 defeat. They will be looking to better their performance to win the Cup for the second time since 2014 when they last won it.



The Uganda Cup is the oldest knockout football competition in the country that has the winner representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. Proline FC are the defending champions.