Ssimbwa unconvinced despite win over MYDA, lauds hat-trick hero Rwothomio

The Tax Collectors were almost frustrated by the struggling debutants but the returning forward saved them from embarrassment

Uganda Revenue Authority head coach Sam Ssimbwa has criticised his players' performance despite a 3-2 Premier League win over Malaba Youth Sports Association on Wednesday.

Ssimbwa said his players were slightly average and took issue especially with how they conceded the two goals to the debutants at the King George Park.

“Our performance was a bit above average, we did not play so well as I wanted because the way we conceded goals to me I refer them as gifts to our opponents,” Ssimbwa said after the match according to Football256.

“Those were two gifts to the opponent, yes we scored three goals but conceding two goals, no those were gifts to them and we must go back to the drawing board and rectify the above.”

Ssimbwa's Tax Collectors will face unbeaten Wakiso Giants on February 20 and the coach is confident they will overcome the challenge despite the injury concerns.

“Our next game is against Wakiso and we are going to do our best to silence them. I know we are a little bit tired and with some injuries but I think by the time we play Wakiso, they will have recovered,” the former Sofapaka head coach added.

Cromwell Rwothomio - who was the hero for the Tax Collectors scored in the 17th, 22nd and in the 80th minutes and eventually became the man of the match - urged his teammates to fight for more wins as they chase their season targets.

“I feel so grateful and I give thanks to the coaches for trusting me because it has been a while since I last played and I am happy that I have started scoring straight away," the forward said.

“We need to keep winning more games because we are targeting the title this season, so expect us to win our next game against Wakiso as we continue pushing to the top and I believe I will be on the scoresheet yet again."

Ssimbwa praised Rwothomio for his performance against MYDA even though he had not played the previous games as he was self-isolating due to coronavirus infection.

“As a coach, I am so happy for him," Ssimbwa said.

“I trusted him going into the game despite training for two days and he has pre-paid the faith.”

After the hard-fought win, URA are now third with 16 points two fewer than Police FC who went to the Premier League summit after their 2-0 respective league win over BUL FC.