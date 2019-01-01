Ssimbwa: The refereeing was fair for KCCA FC against URA FC

The coach is known for his hard-hitting criticism of match officials claiming his side had been victims of poor decisions

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) head coach Sam Ssimbwa has praised the officials who oversaw their match against KCCA FC on Wednesday at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Although centre-referee Alex Muhabi left the match after he was injured and his place was taken by fourth official John Bosco Kalibala, Ssimbwa admits the match which ended with a 1-1 draw was fairly officiated.

“Most of the draws we have been picking up recently have been aided by some people, you have been watching; those who were in Bombo can testify, those who were in Luzira can testify, those who were in Kitende can testify,” Ssimbwa told Kawowo Sports.

The former Sofapaka coach alleged his side has been going down because of dubious decisions by the referees. In 13 games URA have recorded seven draws.

“We play well, we score genuine goals, but they cancel them out, the results are always manufactured from the boardroom,” Ssimbwa explained.

“I don’t have any complaints about the quality of refereeing. They were fair and just and even if we had lost 4-0 today [Wednesday], I would have left a contented man that my side was probably not good."

The coach was furious during their previous matches against SC Villa, Vipers SC and Busoga United and claimed the officials made questionable decisions.

After 13 games URA are sitting 10th with 16 points.