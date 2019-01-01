Ssimbwa rules URA FC out of title race after KCCA FC draw

The former Sofapaka coach concedes the Tax Collectors will not win the title after securing seven draws so far this season

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has conceded that his side are out of the race to win the Ugandan Premier League title.

The former Sofapaka coach made the claims shortly after his side picked up a 1-1 draw against Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) in a match played at Lugogo Stadium on Thursday.

It was a game both sides had chances to win but ended in a 1-1 draw – propelling URA coach Ssimbwa to declare his title aspirations wrapped up while KCCA’s Mike Mutebi interpreted it as a stepping stone to catching up on the lead pack.

It was URA’s seventh draw and that came after they had taken the lead through Ashraf Mandela’s deflected goal on eight minutes.

The hosts levelled on 57 minutes when substitute Steven Sserwadda, on for off-colour Nigerian forward John Odemegwu, headed the ball into Allan Okello’s path to shoot beyond James Alitho in URA’s goal.

“We are automatically out of the title race because of the draws. Most of the draws have been aided by some people and those who were in [Bombo], [Kitende] and Luzira can testify. But KCCA is a good side,” Ssimbwa is quoted by Daily Monitor.

The match was not bereft of drama as centre referee Alex Muhabi was replaced by fourth official John Bosco Kalibbala moments after the second half resumed.

The referee sustained what looked like a calf injury.

Both sides matched each other pound for the pound which explains why the chances were far and few.

“We had planned well tactically until we forgot Okello - the best player in the league. I don’t have pressure because I know those who hired me knew what I could offer," Ssimbwa added.

“My younger brother (Mutebi) has a better team and I always don’t what to lose against him. I wanted three points to skip four places."

URA are 10th on the log while the point from the match moved KCCA to fourth, with four matches in hand.