Ssimbwa looking to maintain URA FC's surprising position at the top

The victory on Saturday ensured the Tax Collectors went to the top of the league table with a three-point cushion

Uganda Revenue Authority FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa has revealed they were only planning on finishing second, but after beating Premier League champions Vipers SC 2-1 they could maintain top position.

Uganda internationals Shafiq Kagimu and forward Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors while Ceasar Manzoki, who is turning out to be an influential figure for the Venoms, scored for the champions.

Ssimbwa has revealed they had targeted to be second on the Premier League table at the half-way mark but the win over Fred Kajoba's Vipers saw them go top. The final game of the first round will see them face Onduparaka FC and they know another win will ensure they maintain their place at the summit.

"This is our last game [vs Onduparaka] and it is going to be a final on our side," said the former Sofapaka head coach as per Sports Nation. "Our target was to be number two but now God has made it easier for us as we are at the top.

"We have to keep that and by doing that, it means we have to beat Onduparaka, our next opponent."

The Ugandan tactician has maintained an unchanged line up in the previous two games against Police FC and Vipers who were arguably the toughest games for them. Ssimbwa has explained how and why he made the decision to keep faith in an unchanged line-up.

“We usually pick our team according to training," the coach added. "We played well, we won and the players still played well and they all came so there was no need of changing.”

Ssimbwa also explained how his players managed to get the win against their direct Premier League title rivals.

"The match was very tough, very competitive because you could see how we started and how we ended," he concluded.

"It was tight, everyone and each of the two teams wanted to win but my players played according to the instructions and the outcome was what it was supposed to be."

URA have now won the last six games and that represents the best run in the Premier League so far. The Tax Collectors, who are now direct title contenders, have also been impressive while playing away from their turf Arena of Visions given that they have won five of the six games.

The win saw the Tax Collectors open a three-point gap against the Venoms as Express FC, KCCA FC and Police FC lie third, fourth and fifth respectively in a season that promises to go down to the wire in as far as the title contest is concerned.