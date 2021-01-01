Ssimbwa explains how URA FC masterminded critical win over Vipers SC

The victory saw the Tax Collectors assume top position after opening a three-point gap against the reigning champions

Uganda Revenue Authority head coach Sam Ssimbwa has revealed how they managed to beat Vipers SC 2-1 in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Shafik Kagimu and Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors before Ceasar Manzoki found the back of the net for the Venoms late in the second half. The victory saw Ssimbwa's men climb to the summit of the Premier League table as they relegated Vipers to second place.



"The match was very tough and competitive but my players played according to the instructions and I am happy with their performances and result," the former Sofapaka head coach said as per the club's social media pages.

The club also dedicated the win for the fans stating their influence has a massive impact on the players

"This one is for you our gallant fans," URA said. "Thank you for rallying behind the boys and being the 12th player always. Your support is of big influence to the team. Enjoy the win."

URA have now won the last six games and that represents the best run in the Premier League so far. The Tax Collectors, who are now direct title contenders, have also been impressive while playing away from their turf Arena of Visions given that they have won five of the six games.

The victory over the league champions means they have now won four of the eight games at the Arena of Visions. The recent loss came against Express FC. The draws against Wakiso Giants and Bright Stars represents other instances that they have dropped points.

Vipers were seen as URA's tougher challenge hitherto given that the Venoms had won six of their last seven games. They had recorded an 11-game unbeaten run, that started last season which was cancelled and they were declared champions, before they lost to Mbarara City on March 6.

The Saturday win saw the Tax Collectors open a three-point gap against Vipers as one game remains before the league hits the half-way mark. Express FC, KCCA FC and Police FC are third, fourth and fifth respectively in a season that looks to be a tighter one.

Premier League debutants Kitara FC and Malaba Youth Development Authority are occupying the last two positions as they engage in a battle of survival.