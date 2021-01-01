Ssimbwa blasts URA FC for sale of ‘irreplaceable’ Kyeyune to El-Merreikh

The tactician has stated he was not involved in the transaction that saw the midfielder move to Sudan after their Chan participation

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) head coach Sam Ssimbwa has distanced himself from the sale of ‘irreplaceable’ Saidi Kyeyune to El-Merreikh.

Kyeyune moved to the Sudanese side after a good personal performance in the African Nations Championship but Ssimbwa has stated he was not involved in the transfer of the Uganda midfielder.

“I was not involved at all in Kyeyune’s move to El-Merreikh, they only informed me the following day that he was no longer my player and that is wrong from the club,” Ssimbwa told Football256.

“A player of his quality is irreplaceable but I will have look through the other players left at the club and see if they can help us in that position throughout the rest of the season.”

Brian Nkuubi, Jackson Nunda and Moses Sseruyide are the remaining options for the former Sofapaka head coach after the departure of Kyeyune.

“We have Nkuubi, Sseruyidde and Nunda and we shall therefore have to consider one of them to play with Shafiq Kagimu in the midfield,” Ssimbwa added.

“But unfortunately, Nunda is still out. Initially, he had recovered and ready to play but then tested positive for coronavirus, and of late, he picked up an injury during a friendly game.”

The Ugandan head coach also explained factors that affected their season preparations and how they can assure themselves of good results in future.

“We had prepared well and I think we would be having more points at this stage but we were disrupted by a number of factors most especially coronavirus because we did not start with seven of our first team players,” Ssimbwa added.

“But as it stands, if they do not contract the virus again, we can carry on with the good performance.”

The 54-year-old coach also talked about the strength of their Premier League opponents.

“The teams we are competing with have strengthened themselves and for our case, we have lost our best player,” he concluded.

“Take the example of Express, they are not like the way they were previously, they are a strong team so that is the general picture of how teams have organised themselves this season.

Article continues below

“A title is won when the entire club is involved starting from the administrators, the players and definitely the coaches but if one party is having other motives then it becomes difficult.

“But we shall try and chase it, why not?”

The Premier League will resume on February 12 after a short January-February break.