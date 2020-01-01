Ssewanyana reveals Mandela National Stadium is not ready for Uganda matches

The facility is used by the Cranes but the postponement of international engagements involving them can give it time for proper renovation

Managing Director of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Jamil Ssewanyana has explained why the facility is not in good condition to host the national team yet.

Late last year, the stadium was closed for renovation but Ssewanyana says it is not ready to host any matches including international assignments for the Cranes.

"Namboole can host the Cranes and league matches although the quality of the pitch is still not there," Ssewanyana told Football256.

"The pitch needs an overhaul to put it at competitive standards. Over usage is also a big challenge that we shall now manage from previous experiences."

Ssewanyana also called pitch managers in Uganda to ensure their own facilities are in good condition through renovations as sports activities remain banned due to the coronavirus restrictions.

"They should be working on re-greening their pitches," said Ssewanyana.

"There are normally three windows or phases for pitch recovery – offseason, mid-season break, and during the season. Now is the time for seeding or planting for those that don’t have a green turf."

In May, Uganda Minister of State for Sports Denis Hamson Obua confirmed the government's commitment to renovate the Namboole Stadium.

"What we have at the moment is an old testament stadium but we had already drawn the plan both in the short and long run," Obua said then.

"There are some things that were highlighted in the Caf report, for instance, the floodlights, the drainage system, pavilions, the playing surface and the dressing rooms.

"Some of these can be addressed in the short run.

"As the government, we want a stadium that will benefit us in various ways. When Caf stopped Fufa to host games there, we had already made our plans to renovate Namboole."

The stadium at Namboole is the only international sports facility in Uganda but the Cranes can use the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, which has passed Caf tests, for international engagements should the Mandela stadium take too long to be renovated.

In October 2019 when the stadium was closed for an upgrade, Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs URA FC, Kyetume FC, and SC Villa were forced to look for alternative venues.

The national stadium has a carrying capacity of 42,000.