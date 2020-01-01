Ssewanyana protests over Fufa's delayed Katwe United sponsorship funds

The majority of the top-tier and the second division clubs have already received their shares but the legislator claims his side is yet to

Ugandan club Katwe United have cried foul after a delay in reception of their StarTimes sponsorship money.

Through their president Allan Ssewanyana, the club alleges the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has delayed channelling their money to the account for no apparent reason.

The federation has already given the sponsorship packages to Uganda Premier League (UPL) and Fufa Big League clubs.

“Katwe United Football Club are yet to receive their money allocated by the sponsor [StarTimes],” Ssewanyana, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makindye West Constituency, said as he was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"We submitted every detail of the club including the correct account number but the money is yet to be reflected onto our accounts.

“For a long time, I have been patient as we await that money. If the patient falls out, I will go to the courts of law to help me.”

But the Fufa deputy CEO in charge of football, Decolas Kiiza, revealed why Katwe United are yet to receive their money up to now.

“Katwe United FC have not received their payment because the account details they submitted are for Katwe Holdings Limited. Then, they are yet to correct this anomaly as advised by the finance department,” Kiiza told Kawowo Sports as well.

Each club in the top-tier is entitled to USh68,000,000 per season from the sponsorship kitty.

USh10,000,000 has always been allocated to every Fufa Big League club.

Meanwhile, football in the country is still halted and all leagues and cups will have to wait until at least May 5 to hear about a possible resumption after the government extended the lockdown period.