Ssewanyana: Katwe United owner hits at Fufa's Magogo for 'unfair decision'

The Kampala based side is among the teams that suffered relegation after league annulment

Ugandan second-tier side Katwe United are unhappy with the decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to annul the season and declaring champions and relegating some teams across the leagues.

The decision was reached by Fufa owing to the current coronavirus outbreak which has brought football to a standstill for the last two months. Among the side that have suffered are Katwe who have been relegated from Fufa Big League; however the Kampala based side are crying foul over the decision made by the Federation.

"When you say that the league has been nullified then why do you go on to consider its results and go on to come own champions? How are the playoffs going to be played before June yet we still have a pandemic?," club owner who is also a Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana inquired.

More teams

"If the playoffs are played after June, which season licences will be used because the current ones expire in June; because its the very reason Fufa gave when cancelling the leagues.

"What happens to those players who have agreed to transfer to other clubs yet they still have to play the play-offs for their current clubs since the transfer window is opening soon...?

"If you have not relegated or promoted to and from the 3rd division (regional league), why do you go on to relegate and promote in the Ugandan Premier League and Big League yet you quoted the same rules in determining those to be promoted from 3rd division?" the administrator asked.

The businessman believes some top tier teams have also been unfairly relegated and accused Fufa President Moses Magogo of running the football like a private entity.

"Punishing clubs like Katwe United, Proline, Tooro United, Maroons FC, Saviour etc with relegation because of Covid19, yet they still had 100% chances to survive, was unfair treatment. Which of those clubs caused covid19?

"Think twice Moses and your followers, football is a sport for us all not your own monopoly, even when I [Allan Ssewanyana] leave football, still other people will continue talking about your poor management at Fufa.

The Katwe President has opined that the season could have been considered null and void; according to him, it could have been the fairest decision.

"It is wrong for Fufa to take such a decision without consulting its stakeholders. We have seen various FA's making decisions after consulting clubs as the key stakeholders in the league.

"You can not say that the league is nullified and then go on to consider its results. It was a vague decision from a bad leader. The decision was made politically... I can tell you there was no way you could take such a decision without the clubs' input."

Katwe was relegated from the second division alongside Painters, Kansai Plascon FC, Saviors FC, Light Secondary School FC, New Villa Club and Dove FC.



