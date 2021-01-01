Sserubiri rallies URA FC ahead of 'critical' clash against Vipers SC

The winner of the tie in Bombo will move up the table as the league nears its half-way mark

Uganda Revenue Authority FC midfielder Ivan Sserubiri has explained why their Premier League encounter against Vipers SC will be critical.

The Tax Collectors will host the Venoms at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University for a clash that will determine who will top the table after matchday 14.

Both URA and Vipers have 30 points and a win for either side will be critical in the first round that has only two games remaining.

"It is a hard and tricky game because whoever wins it stands a huge chance of finishing on top after the first round. These are the games that each player wants to play," Sserubiri said as was quoted by the club's portal.

"We beat them last time out so we want to do our best and do the same."

Sam Ssimbwa's side has won the last five games and that represents the best run in the Premier League so far. They have also won five of the six games that they have played away from the Arena of Visions.

As they welcome the champions, the Tax Collectors must be aware of their home record that has seen them win four of the seven games held there. They lost to Express FC and drew against Wakiso Giants and Bright Stars. The 30 points have been won from 13 games which is the best starting record under the former Sofapaka head coach Ssimbwa.

Fred Kajoba's team is expected to offer URA a tougher test given that they have won six of their last seven games played. The defeat to Mbarara City saw their 11-game unbeaten run, which started from last season when they were crowned champions, stretch to 11 games.

The Venoms reclaimed the first position on the table after seeing off record Premier League champions SC Villa 3-0 in their last engagement. They, however, must overcome a recent wanting record that has seen them drop points against both Kyetume FC and Express.

The Venoms' attackers will also need to be extra competitive as they will come up against a side that has kept clean sheets on the last four occasions. The Tax Collectors will also be buoyed by a recent outing against the Kitende club whom they have defeated in three of their four games since 2018.

Ssimbwa will have three players missing as they welcome Kajoba's outfit who are their direct title challengers.

"Players to miss for URAFC include Ojera Joackiam and Alionzi Nafian who continue to nurse injuries sustained in our recent matches. Nunda Jackson continues to be out following a long term injury," the club announced.

The game will kick-off at 13:00 EAT.