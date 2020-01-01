Ssenyonjo: KCCA FC teenage striker cleared to play in Uganda league

The league champions have received a huge boost with the teenage striker now eligible to play in remaining league matches

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) teenage striker Samuel Ssenyonjo has acquired his league license and is now eligible to play in the Uganda Premier League.

The forward, who scored on his debut for KCCA against Kyetume FC in November, during a 5-2 win, has a chance to add to his season’s tally after he was cleared by the league managers.

Ssenyonjo featured in the first round with a provisional license and has not played a game in the second round because he did not have all the requirements needed for a player to get a full League license from Fufa.

Ssenyonjo has scored three goals in four games for KCCA in this term against Kyetume, Mbarara City and Proline FC.

The teenager did not score against SC Villa but had three assists in that game.

Speaking to the club website after he got the clearance, Ssenyonjo said: “I am happy I can now play. It has been a frustrating time for me. I have been training but could not play for my club even when I knew I would have done something good for the club.

“I want to keep pushing to my ultimate best and learn from the players and coaches at the club. I cannot wait to go again.”

KCCA are currently chasing to retain the title and are lying second in the 16-team table, four points adrift of table-toppers Vipers SC.

KCCA will next face Proline FC at home on Tuesday.