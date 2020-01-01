Ssenyondo: My target with Mbarara City is to seal a continental spot

The Ugandan coach reveals his main target for the season after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained by the country

Mbarara City coach Brian Ssenyondo is keen to take the team to continental football next season.

Mbarara is yet to play their Round of 16 Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against nine-time winners SC Villa after the fixtures were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ssenyondo, who was hired and fired before he returned at Mbarara City this season, is widely recognised as an enterprising coach who has transformed Mbarara’s football philosophy.

But the next game against Villa should not come easy as the Jogoos thumped Mbarara City 3-0 at Namboole in one of those nightmarish league games that earned Ssenyondo the axe.

“My aim is to play the Confederation Cup next season,” Ssenyondo is quoted by Daily Monitor. “Whenever action returns, we shall be focused on winning the Uganda Cup because the most likely position we can finish in the league is the top three.”

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup with all travel expenses met by Fufa.

“They [SC Villa] have an edge but we changed our style and I doubt they can beat us again. Of course, with Fufa covering travel expenses, we have no fears at all,” Ssenyondo continued.

When he was fired at first, he had collected five points from five games only to be reinstated after 21 days as things went from bad to worse under coach Paul Nkata.