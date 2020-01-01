Ssentongo: Kyetume FC star named best UPL player for February

The former URA and KCCA FC forward notched six goals and assisted four in six matches in February to bag the gong

Kyetume FC striker Robert Ssentongo has been named the Uganda Premier League's (UPL) best player for the month of February.

The three-time former UPL top scorer was crowned on Monday at a ceremony held at Kati Kati Restaurant.

Ssentongo beat teammate, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, and Busoga United’s midfielder David Bagoole to bag the award and Sh1m from the organisers.

Ssentongo is now confident of scooping this season’s top scorers' award.



“I might be trailing, but I am confident I will score more goals and even surpass those ahead of me,” Ssentongo is quoted by New Vision.



The former URA and KCCA FC forward notched six goals and assisted four in six matches in February, which extended his tally to eight goals in the league this season.



His goals have helped Kyetume to the 11th position on the league table with 30 points, two places above the relegation positions.



In the race for the golden boot, he still has to chase Maroons FC goal poacher Steven Mukwaala who has 13 goals, Vipers SC’s Fahad Bayo (12), and Ben Ocen of Police (12)



On the same occasion, Busoga United’s Abbey Kikomeko was crowned the coach of the month over SC Villa's Edward Kaziba.

On winning the award, Kikomeko said: “I would like to pay thanks to God for helping me achieve this. It has been one of my wishes I win this award and glory to God that I have achieved the feat.

“I would like to thank my players, media and fellow coaching staff for ensuring this happens. My last vote of thanks goes to the Federation for emphasising football goes forward.”

Kikomeko guided Busoga to five wins out of six matches, only registering one defeat, a 3-0 loss away to Bright Stars.