Ssenkooto: SC Villa secure services of goalkeeper from Super Cubs

The Jogoos have continued with their transfer activities after roping in a young keeper ahead of the new season

SC Villa have announced their fourth signing this transfer window after unveiling goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto.

The 23-year-old has arrived at the record Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions from Super Cubs Soccer Academy in Rubaga after agreeing to pen a three-year contract.

“SC Villa have secured the services of keeper Martin Ssenkooto who joins the club on a contract until 2023,” the club said in a statement seen by Goal.

More teams

“The 23-year-old who started his career with Super Cubs Academy in Rubega has promised to perform at the very top in order to prove his worth.”

On signing for the Jogoos, Ssenkooto told reporters: “I am very delightful to join this great club, together with the rest of the team, we have an opportunity to show the world that we are the best in the land.

“Joining Villa is every player’s dream and I am happy that my dream has eventually come alive. I have trained with both coach Edward Kaziba [head coach] and coach Kitheru [goalkeeing coach] and they are great people to work it.”

Ssenkooto joins the Jogoos fresh from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), where he pursued a qualification in finance and he has set a dream of making at it Villa and turn professional in the future.

On the keepers who inspire him across the world, Ssenkooto said: “I look up to Andre Onana, the Cameroon goalkeeper because I like his style and discipline. I am sure at Villa I will further my career and eventually end up playing post-graduate football in the US, I have my eyes on MLS.”

On signing the youngster, coach Kaziba said: “Martin has been performing very well with the reserves and he’s been impressive.

“Now the time for him to prove himself with the seniors is here, I am confident he will show his worth, we couldn’t have signed him at a better time like now.”

Article continues below

The signing of Ssenkooto comes just a day after Villa confirmed the signing of highly-rated player Goffin Oyirwoth Godfrey ahead of the new UPl season.

Goffin is a product of Buddo SS where he won the National Championship and the East Africa Secondary Schools title before he was spotted by Express, but last season played his football on loan at Katwe United.

Ssenkooto becomes the fourth signing for Villa after Meddie Kibirige, Andrew Kiwanuka and Goffin Oyirwoth.