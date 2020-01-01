Ssenkaaba: Express FC unveil 17th new signing from Kitara FC

The Red Eagles have continued to beef up their squad ahead of the new season set to kick off on November 20

Express FC have continued with their bid to strengthen the squad by securing the services of forward George Ssenkaaba.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal to join the Red Eagles from newly-promoted Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Kitara FC ahead of the new season which kicks off on November 22.

“Express have snapped up forward George Ssenkaaba,” the club confirmed on their official website. “The pacy frontman joins the Red Eagles on a two-year deal from newly-promoted Uganda Premier League side Kitara.”

Speaking after being unveiled, the 26-year-old expressed his delight at joining the Red Eagles.

“I must say I’m delighted to join the Red Eagles, like all other players this is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started," he said.

On signing the player, head coach Wasswa Bbosa said: “[Ssenkaaba] possess the qualities we want in a forward, am certain he will have a positive impact for us when the season starts.”

Ssenkaaba, who scored five goals in 10 games for Kitara en route to the side gaining promotion to the top flight, has featured for different outfits which include the now-defunct Saints FC, Kirinya Jinja SS now Busoga United, and S.C Villa.

The forward will now tussle it out for a starting berth with Frank Kalanda, the club’s top scorer last season, fellow new signing Mustafa Kiragga and Erick Kambaale.

He becomes the 17th player to sign for the Wankulukuku-based giants, who are keen to end their seven-year drought and win the league title this campaign.

A week ago, Express confirmed the signing of Murushid Juuko after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract, which ended speculation linking him to rivals Vipers SC and KCCA FC.

In an interview, the 26-year-old, who has previously featured for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Wydad Casablanca, revealed the club’s current direction and good organization made it easy for him to sign his contract.

“It’s no secret that the level of organization at the club is top class, as players we always want such environments to succeed and i couldn’t have made a better decision at the right time,” Juuko told the club’s official website.

On working with coach Bbosa, Juuko said: “Working with [Bbosa] is a great step in my career, I appreciate that he understands every player’s situation which is key in building our confidence.

“I also want to appreciate the CEO [Isaac Mwesigwa] and the head coach [Bbosa] for making this happen, am happy to be here, Express is a big club and its current progress speaks for itself and I am sure we going to win silverware this season.”

On acquiring the services of the player, coach Bbosa was delighted about the transfer, saying he was a good addition to the squad, who are keen to wrestle the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title from Vipers.