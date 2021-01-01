Ssenjobe: Scoring spree will maintain my good image at Police FC

The left-back has amazingly scored three goals from his position in nine games so far

Uganda Police FC defender Eric Ssenjobe believes his goalscoring form maintains the good image of his bosses.

The left-back has been in good form for the Cops this season in the Ugandan Premier League and has already scored three goals, including the goal against Onduparaka in the game played on Wednesday.

The defender is delighted with his run which he insists motivates him to reach even greater heights.

"I am very happy because it gives me morale and encouragement to keep working very hard to remain on-form," Ssenjobe said as quoted by the Sports Nation.

"Being a defender and scoring a goal elaborates a good image to your bosses and also takes you to greater levels as a player."

The full-back joined the Cops from Express FC where he had struggled to break into the first team. Now that he is hitting the ground running, the versatile player is not intending to stop.

"It was the mercy of God [that I scored] but what I can tell you, is to expect more goals this season," Ssenjobe added.

"The truth is I had never scored such goals, even in training, but all thanks goes to God."

Meanwhile, coach Abdallah Mubiru is delighted with the way his charges played in the win against the Caterpillars.

"I thank my players for the way they responded because the game gave us the hard times that we never expected," Mubiru said after the game.

"Our players exhibited maturity in the way they reacted to the opponents and we scored three good goals which give us hope and confidence."

The experienced coach went on to express his satisfaction after the Referees Association overturned a red card wrongly given to goalkeeper Derrick Ochan in the previous game against reigning champions Vipers SC.

"Past is past and we thank the referees committee for revoking Ochan’s red card because it would have affected us, and having both of them [Ochan and Tom Ikara] give us confidence that whoever we choose is capable of giving us a good game."

Police will be playing Bright Stars in their next league assignment. The Cops are currently on 19 points from the nine games they have played.