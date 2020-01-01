Ssenjobe: Police FC set to complete KCCA FC defender's signing

The youngster has reportedly signed with the Law Enforcers and will be unveiled on Friday

Police FC are set to unveil Eric Ssenjobe as their new signing as they continue building up for the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The 21-year-old KCCA FC left-back has been a long-term target for coach Abdallah Mubiru and his signing is set to improve the team's rearguard.

"The club is looking forward to making a number of recruitments ahead of the new season and the next addition will be Eric [Ssenjobe] from KCCA," Sports Nation reported on Thursday.

"He will be unveiled [on Friday] at the Police headquarters in Naguru and will be handed a two-year deal."

The administrative side finished 13th on the table with 25 points, one point above the relegation zone after the league was cancelled by Fufa owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After 80% of the matches had been played and the results posted before the league break, UPL rules were used to determine the fate of teams.

The Law Enforcers have already sealed the signing of former Uganda international midfielder Tony Mawejje and Hassan Muhamood, from Onduparaka and as a free agent, respectively.

Mawejje was unveiled on Tuesday after agreeing to pen a two-year contract to become the first signing for the club ahead of the new season.

Mawejje was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007 although he might take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.



In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.

The midfielder joined Golden Arrows of South Africa in 2012 on loan, made an appearance, and scored no goals before returning to Europe, and this time around joined Norwegian club Haugesund, but made no appearance at all in 2014.