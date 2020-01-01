Sseninde: 22-year-old midfielder parts ways with champions Vipers SC

The youngster has taken to Twitter to appreciate everyone associated with the club as he ends his five-year stay

Midfielder Duncan Sseninde has parted ways with Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC.

The midfielder has been used sparingly by the Venoms owing to the competitive nature of the squad. With limited chances of playing for the newly crowned champions, the midfielder has opted against extending his stay at the Kitende-based side.

"First of all, thank you to the wonderful group of fans for a great time and being incredibly supportive over the last five years," Sseninde tweeted on Friday.

More teams

"And everyone involved at Vipers SC [from] the manager, coaches, backroom staff, and amazing teammates that I had the pleasure of playing alongside."

The 22-year-old did not forget to mention the club president and owner for the support received and the role he has played in his growth.

"Sincere thanks to Lawrence Mulindwa for the fatherly support and care," Sseninde continued.

"I learned a lot and am proud to have been part of this journey. As I look to pursue other opportunities, I wish everyone at the club a successful future."

Sincere thanks to @LawMulindwa Mulindwa for the fatherly support and care. I learnt a lot and am proud to have been part of this journey. As I look to pursue other opportunities. I wish everyone at the club every success for the future. — Duncan Sseninde (@SsenindeD) August 7, 2020

Reports have it that the midfielder might make a permanent switch to Wakiso Giants where he played last season on loan. However, 16-time champions SC Villa are also keen on signing the youngster as well.

The move brings to an end a five-year stay with Vipers, a team he joined from KJT Rwenshama.

Vipers had a good 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season and were declared champions after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) opted to annul the season owing to Covid-19.



In the 25 matches played, Vipers managed to collect 16 wins, six draws, and three losses.

2018/19 champions KCCA FC finished second after getting 15 wins, five draws, and as many losses. They had 50 points, four less than the Venoms.

Article continues below

As a result, Vipers SC will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League next season while KCCA will play in the Caf Confederations Cup.

The Ugandan Premier League is set to return in October but under strict guidelines from the Ministry of Health owing to Covid-19.

While Tanzania played their season to completion, Uganda and Kenya opted to cancel theirs.