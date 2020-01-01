Ssenfuka leaves Vipers SC after two seasons

The Venoms have revealed the exit of their midfielder as they get ready for the upcoming campaign in November

Vipers SC have confirmed the exit of midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka after only two seasons at the club.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions have confirmed the exit of the player, who signed for the club from Police FC on their official website .

“Midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka has left Vipers Sports Club by mutual consent after spending two seasons with us,” the club confirmed.

“Rahmat joined us from Police FC in June 2018 and helped us reach the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup on his debut in 2018, winning the Pilsner Super 8 trophy and the Uganda Premier League last season.

“Everyone at Vipers would like to thank Rahmat for his contribution to the club, and to wish him all the best for the future.”

Rahmat also took to his social media pages to confirm the exit by stating: “With due respect, it’s time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Vipers. Great thanks to the management, the fans, fellow teammates, coaches, the staff and everybody who was part of my journey since June 2018.

“Special thanks to the President of the club, Doctor Lawrence Mulindwa. I shall always stay part of Vipers in memories and wish the club the best. Each journey has a start and an end.”

The exit of Ssenfuka comes just a day after the club confirmed they had extended the contract of custodian Fabien Mutombora ahead of the new season.

The Venoms have opted to strengthen their defence in preparation for a busy 2020/21 campaign and it is the reason why they have chosen to retain most of their key players.

"Vipers SC are delighted to announce goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at St. Mary’s stadium until 2023," the club confirmed on their official portal.

“The 22-year-old has become a key figure in the team since arriving from Burundi outfit Lydia Ludic Académic FC in August 2018."

The youngster also revealed his delight after extending his stay at the Kitende-based charges.

“I am really pleased to commit my future to Vipers SC and it's great the club has put their faith in me," Mutombora said after sealing a new deal with the UPL champions.

“I have achieved what I have achieved here, and I hope I can keep on learning, helping the team, and lifting trophies over the next three years."

Apart from the league, the custodian helped his team to lift the Super 8 cup as well.”

Meanwhile, Vipers midfielder Karim Watambala has declared his readiness to fight complacency and ensure he remains a key figure for the Ugandan Premier League champions.

The midfielder is still a student at St Mary’s Secondary School and made his senior debut last season when the club fetched their fourth league title.