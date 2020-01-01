Ssembuya joins Police FC, Mutebi extends MYDA FC stay

Ugandan clubs are reshuffling their squads in a bid to bring quality players before the new season kicks-off tentatively in almost two months’ time

Premier League (UPL) side Police FC have signed Arnold Ssembuya from Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF FC).

Ssembuya joins the cops on a three-year deal as Abdalla Mubiru strengthens the side that almost got relegated in the cancelled 2019/20 season.

“I feel good joining Police because it is one of the best teams in Uganda. I’m promising to work hard for the best,” Ssembuya said as was quoted by Sports Nation after completing the move.

Police have signed seven players since the transfer window was opened by the Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (Fufa). The new players are Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Muhamood, Sammon Oloka, Muwadda Mawejje, Tom Ikara and Tonny Mawejje.

Ssembuya is a Masaza Cup 2016 winner and he scored a penalty in the shootout against Gomba then.

In the Regional League, he was the skipper of Kyebando FC.

Mubiru and Police Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fahad Lumu have vowed to revamp and improve the squad and the latest addition says it all.

They have preferred to sign experienced stars ahead of the next season that is expected to start on October 17.

Meanwhile, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) have extended Eric Mutebi’s contract.

The midfielder has been tied with a further three-year contract although he did not take part in any action last season as he was injured.

“He is now fine and back to play for the team, but he played for us in the regional league and he was part of the team that was promoted to the Big League,” Mika Andre, MYDA FC's head of communications, told Sports Nation.

Mutebi, who previously played for Kansai Plascon, has been given jersey number 10 at the new Premier League club.

“I am really happy that I have recovered from my injury and agreed to terms with the club on my contract extension of three years,” the midfielder said.

“It’s bad that last season I didn’t feature in any game in the Big League.

“But I am pretty much sure I will do all that it takes with my fellow players, coaches to maintain our team in the league since it’s our first season in UPL.”

Ramathan Yakubu, Isaac Doka Mweru and Waiswa Kasongo are the other players who have been signed.