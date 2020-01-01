Ssekyanzi: Express FC unveil 12th signing, from Tooro United

The Red Eagles have continued with their spending spree this transfer window after unveiling another player

Express FC have remained active in the ongoing transfer window after unveiling Faisal Ssekyanzi on Friday.

The Red Eagles, who are keen to win their seventh Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title, have now signed 12 players in total, following the arrival of the attacking midfielder from Tooro United.

“Express have on Friday, September 18, 2020, re-signed midfielder Faisal Ssekyanzi,” the club revealed on their official website.

More teams

“The attacking midfield gem who put pen to paper on a three-year deal joins from Tooro United."

Ssekyanzi, who put up a top display last season, managing five assists, including his league goal against KCCA FC, is delighted to make the return to the Wankulukuku-based giants.

“Joining Express is a huge milestone but what’s more important is playing for the badge, I hope to build on what I achieved last season,” Ssekyanzi said after signing the new deal.

The 23-year-old came through the Express junior ranks, featuring in the 2015/2016 junior league and also managed to win the MVP award.

He now becomes the 12th player to have signed for the club handled by Wasswa Bbosa - others being goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, centre-back Richard Bbosa, midfielders Abel Eturude, Baker Sakah, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, John Byamukama, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forwards Kiragga Mustafa, Charles Musiige.

His arrival comes just hours after club legend Hassan Mubiru revealed his happiness at the attitude being shown by the club’s new signings Mutafa Kiragga and Charles Musiige.

Mubiru, who was fondly referred to as ‘Figo’ during his playing time with the Uganda international team, believes the two strikers have shown the right attitude ahead of the new campaign.

“Kiragga and Musiige have responded well to the training program [while training from home] and for me, their attitude speaks volumes,” Mubiru told the club’s official website.

Article continues below

“I am glad they’ve responded well so we are therefore positive they will come good when we begin the new season.”

The arrival of the two strikers means they will have to fight for a starting role with the club’s top scorer last season, Frank Kalanda, who managed 11 goals in 23 matches.

The Red Eagles have won the UPL six times and will be targeting their seventh title in the new campaign or at worst a top-three finish last achieved in the 2015/16 season.